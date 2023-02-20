American Trash Service has officially resumed garbage collection in McCracken County, Kentucky, the company announced Monday.
In a Facebook post, the company says personnel would work late Monday night and resume picking up garbage again early Tuesday morning.
The company's post reads in part: "Everyone has a lot of extra and we knew they would but everyone will not get service today. Please leave it out and they will finish Monday route tomorrow . I’m sure this will be every day this week until we are able to get all the extra worked off."
Monday's update comes after weeks without service due to a state permitting issue. The company finally received its updated permit from the state and submitted it to the county last week.
