MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — American Trash Service says it's one step closer to resuming garbage pickup services in McCracken County, Kentucky.
In January, multiple American Trash Service customers told Local 6 the company had not picked up their trash for more than two weeks. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster told us the county had learned that the company was operating without the proper license and had not filed the necessary payroll tax documents.
On Monday, American Trash Service's office manager told Local 6 the company is doing everything it can to keep customers updated and resume services. The company told Local 6 when the owner purchased American Trash Service four years ago, they were given what they believed was the correct permit. Then, on Jan. 5, they were notified by the state that the company was missing information and instructed to halt service until that was corrected. The office manager said as of Monday the company hoped to be able to resume services in about a week.
In a post to its Facebook page Tuesday night, American Trash Service announced that its permit has been approved.
"Our permit was approved today. We will know more in the morning. We do have to have the original before we can resume pickup. I will notify McCracken co in the morning. Hoping to resume pickup Monday morning," the post reads. "Thanks to everyone for the support."