WASHINGTON — Americans have significantly more confidence in their governors than in President Trump when it comes to handling the coronavirus, according to new data from a NBC|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.
43% of respondents approve of Trump’s handling of the virus, while 55% disapprove.
That’s compared with 60% of Americans who say they approve of how their home-state governor is handling the response and just 37% who said they disapprove.
And seven out of 10 Americans say they trust their governor over the president to decide when to reopen businesses in their area. Just 25% say they trust Trump over their governor. Even among Republicans, just over half — 53% — say they trust the president’s judgement on reopening over their governor’s.
The new data comes from the first installment of a weekly online tracking poll on social and economic issues that will be released over the coming months.
There have been more than 2.9 million cases of COVID-19 in America so far and more than 131,000 deaths attributed to the virus in the country.
As case counts and deaths continued to pile up in the spring, the president has downplayed the surge — blaming it on increased testing. While the president has been slow to publicly support mask-wearing, and other social distancing techniques, his hope that the virus will "disappear" isn't in-line with Americans' fears of a second wave.
79% of Americans said they were either “very” or “somewhat” worried of a second wave — 62% of Republicans report being worried and an overwhelming 83% of Democrats said the same.
However, the president’s overall job rating has remained consistent throughout the pandemic. Trump’s overall job approval stands at 43%— in line with various polls taken since March.
As states have begun to reopen businesses in recent months — moves that have been frustrated by the rising case counts — Trump has sought to promote the country’s reopening and frame a return to normal as an economic imperative.
63% of Americans said they feared businesses were opening “too quickly”, while just a third of Americans said businesses were reopening “too slowly”. However that split nearly flips when asked of Republicans. Just 37% of Republicans believed businesses were opening too quickly, while 61% said it was too slow.
Despite more reopenings, though, most Americans have not gone to newly-reopened businesses. When asked what they’ve left their home for in the past 24 hours, just 16% of Americas said they ate at a bar or restaurant and 22% said they left their home to exercise. Forty-four% of Americans said they left their home to go for a walk or get fresh air and 55% said they left their home to buy groceries.
And while group gathering restrictions have relaxed in most states, just 27% of Americans reported leaving their homes to visit with friends or family in the day prior to taking the survey.
These data come from a set of SurveyMonkey online polls conducted June 29 - July 5, 2020 among a national sample of 44,557 adults in the U.S. Respondents were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 1.0 percentage points. Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education, and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over.
