PADUCAH – The old Amerisource Bergen Building has been sold to a cryptocurrency company, McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman says.
Paducah Mayor George Bray added FBG Capital out of Beijing, China, is the name of company. The building was closed a few weeks ago.
The building was previously owned by COE Holding Company, LLC., according to Ben Sirk, owner of Sirk & Company Real Estate.
COE purchased the building when its previous owner, the hemp manufacturing company Gencanna, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
Gencanna planned on turning the building into a light manufacturing facility, but the plan never came to fruition.