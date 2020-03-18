PADUCAH — With growing concerns over the novel coronavirus, people are wondering whether they should go see their doctors. Local 6 looked into what health leaders are recommending.
As of Wednesday evening, Kentucky has 35 positive cases of COVID-19, out of 489 people tested.
Kentucky recently launched a website, kycovid19.ky.gov, that provides resources for those who have questions about the virus. The site also has guidelines from the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) on when you should seek care
The guidelines' goals are to make sure the sickest people get care, while minimizing the strain on hospitals and clinics, maintaining resources, and reducing the risk of spreading the virus. The guidelines state the following:
STAY HOME if you are well, but are worried. You can also call the state's COVID-19 hotline: 1-800-722-5725 if you have questions or want advice. The hotline is operated by the Kentucky Poison Control Center. The hotline has pre-recorded information about COVID-19, as well as the option to speak to a person. The state is advising that people review kycovid19.ky.gov prior to calling the hotline, due to the high number of calls the line is receiving.
CALL FOR ADVICE if you are sick, but would not have sought care if not for the coronavirus outbreak, the website says. Rather than seeking in-person care at an ER, hospital or doctor's office, DPH advises you to call your local health care provider or health department for advice.
SEEK CARE if you are sick and believe you have an emergency.
"If you have developed a fever or respiratory symptoms and believe you have had exposure to a known case or traveled to an area with community spread, isolate yourself from others in your home and contact your health care provider or local health department to describe your symptoms and any recent travel before you go to the health care facility," the website says.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may appear two to 14 days after exposure. Emergency warning signs of COVID-19 include:
— Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
— Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
— New confusion or inability to arouse
— Bluish lips or face
The CDC says if you develop those symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. The CDC also advises you to call your doctor's office or hospital ahead of time before getting care if you believe you may have COVID-19. The extra time will allow the medical staff to protect themselves and their patients.
Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, also recommends that anyone with symptoms of a respiratory illness — like cough, congestion or fever — to contact their primary care provider.
"And they will assess whether or not you need any further testing, or whether or not you simply need to stay at home and let your cold symptoms pass," said Housman.
Dr. Doug Thoroughman, the acting Kentucky state epidemiologist, told local leaders during a webinar last week that testing people who do not show symptoms is not recommended.
"We will test people who had an exposure who are symptomatic," said Thoroughman. "But the problem with testing asymptomatic people is that just because you get a negative doesn't mean you're not infected. So in other words, they can get infected and be incubating. You can test them and say, 'Oh, they just got back from Italy. They're negative. We're good.' But then they start getting symptoms a few days later."
Housman said Baptist Health Paducah follows that criteria as well when it comes to testing.
"So again, we're looking for symptoms, fever, or significant primary exposure or travel history might be a consideration for testing. But by and large, it's still symptom-driven," said Housman.
Housman said Baptist Health Paducah has about 1,000 COVID-19 tests and expects to get more in the coming days. The hospital has also opened a testing site in the parking lot.
Housman said if Baptist Health tests someone, a sample is sent to a testing center in North Carolina. Results will come in several days later.
For more CDC guidelines on what to do if you're sick, click here.
For more information from the CDC on testing for COVID-19, click here.