METROPOLIS, IL — There's nothing quite like biting into a fresh piece of fruit during the summer. You may have noticed peaches are in short supply.
The peach capital of the world, Georgia, has lost more than 90% of its crop, CNN reports.
Farmers say warm winter months and an extremely harsh spring with frost are to blame.
One local orchard, Bremer's Peaches and Nectarines, is another farm without a crop. Across its 150 acres, the trees are bare.
You'll notice something is missing across the farm's 5,000 trees: the fruit.
"I was born on this farm 82 years ago," says the farm's owner, Dale Bremer. "We are approaching 45 years in the orchard business."
He said this year's bad crop was caused by bad weather.
"It is a failure, a 100% failure. Usually we have enough for me, my wife and I, the family, can find a few to eat, but we can't find peach one this year," Bremer says.
The farm had high hopes for a great season until Christmas Eve, when temperatures were 5 below freezing.
After that, he was hopeful they would have 10% of the crop.
But on April 15, a hail storm girdled the orchard.
"Nobody's ever seen anything like this," Bremer says.
That also affects fruit stands that buy local.
We stopped by Bennett's Market on New Holt Road in Paducah.
Patty Grimes says the stand normally buys from four local orchards, but not this year.
"Right now, there's nothing locally. Nothing was survived here in, in our area, so we're going to South Carolina right now to get them," Grimes says.
This is costing them, too. To get the peaches, round trip it's 24 hours.
Right now they are making that trip once a week, and the cost adds up.
Bremer says with a lot of pruning, he's confident they'll sift through a crop for next year.
"Keep your fingers crossed and your prayers for next year for us and for any other neighbors who may be under stress, but there will be no fruit from our farm," Bremer says.
The shortage has the price of peaches up 50 cents per pound higher than last year.
Bremer's farm does have crop insurance. The farm is paying its workers despite the bad season, and they're hopeful next year's crop will be better.