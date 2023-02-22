MAYFIELD, KY — This Wednesday is Ash Wednesday. For people in the Christian faith, it's a time of repentance and waiting, specifically for the resurrection of Jesus.
At a church in Mayfield, Kentucky, members are waiting for something else, too.
Mayfield First United Methodist Church is waiting for a new building.
The congregation's original 100-year-old building was destroyed by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021.
Pastor Joey Reed says while he doesn't know when the new building will break ground, there's a lot he's hoping for.
An empty plot of land remains where Mayfield First United Methodist Church once stood.
Member Vanessa Lawson remembers her church home.
"Seeing a building that I have loved and cherished all that time, and it was just a pile of rubble, literally a pile of rubble," Lawson says.
Wednesday night, she observed Ash Wednesday with other members at Christ United Methodist.
The congregation wrestled through a season of loss when the tornado hit more than a year ago, and now, as they worship in a temporary location, they're waiting for the rebuilding to begin.
It's the second Ash Wednesday the congregation is celebrating without that building. This year, Reed says there's a focus on renewal.
"Last year we focused on the ashes as the result of disaster," Reed says. "We talked a lot about what it means for things to burn to the ground and what it means for things to collapse into a heap. This year, we're going to talk about rising from the ashes a lot more than we did last year."
Reed says there's a lot to plan for, for the present but also, most importantly, for the future.
"That's a daunting thought, to create something that's not for us," Reed says. "It's one thing to sit in the shade of a tree that we haven't planted. It's another thing to plant those trees for other people and shade that we're never going to sit in."
For Lawson, she knows it'll take time to start rebuilding, but she's waiting patiently.
"It's a time to learn patience, and it's a time to believe and to develop a faith that God's gonna’ bring us our church building starting on his time, not my time and I need to understand that," Lawson says. "It's about God's time."
Reed says the amount of money going into the rebuilding of the church is millions of dollars. He says that's because of insurance funds.
The church is also trying to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get aid to help rebuild.