MAYFIELD, KY — The latest casualty of inflation is no secret if you've been to the grocery store lately: eggs.
Last year, buyers saw the average price shoot up by nearly 60%, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Experts believe that's largely due to an avian flu outbreak that killed millions of birds nationwide.
Prices are hovering around $5 a dozen. That's sending some customers in search of a cheaper alternative.
Some local egg farmers are seeing an uptick in customers.
For one 3-year-old girl, business is booming.
It started as a hobby for 3-year-old Aubrey Jo Toon. It was also a lesson in hard work from her mother, Bridgett Toon.
Once egg prices jumped, calls came nonstop from friends asking to buy a dozen eggs from Aubrey Jo.
Bridgett saw an opportunity for another lesson in making money.
Thirteen hens, one rooster and five ducks are all Aubrey Jo's responsibility.
One item on her list of daily chores is collecting eggs from her hens.
Bridgett says selling the eggs wasn't the goal at first.
“We'd just eat them or give them away. We didn't really sell them. We've even donated a bunch to the school. They have a pantry outside, and we take a lot of them there,” Bridgett says.
Then, demand skyrocketed.
Aubrey Jo sells her hens' eggs for about $3 a dozen.
At prices much cheaper than the grocery store, the hens can't lay them fast enough.
“We have a list of people who want eggs,” says Bridgett.
The demand doesn't stop there.
Bridgett says several people are asking about farming eggs themselves.
“Everybody thinks, 'I'm just going to buy chickens,' but it's a lot more to it. And it does cost,” Bridgett says.
On the low end, for a coop, chicken feed, and other materials, Bridgett estimates it's a $700 investment. That doesn't include the chickens and the care they require.
“You have to make sure it's clean, food, water. They need scratch grain, oyster shells to help harden the eggs, so it's a lot of work,” Bridgett says.
But for Bridgett, the investment is worthwhile.
“I'm teaching her work ethic, and she's getting to keep all the money from it because she does all the work,” says Bridgett.
If you're considering raising chickens of your own, it's important to know the regulations for the city you live in.
In Paducah, you can own as many chickens as you want.
Roosters are allowed and don't require a permit.
But again, the rules vary for different cities and communities.
Experts say it's hard to tell when prices will go back down.
Egg production costs are dependent on weather, transportation and the cost of materials to raise the chickens.
This year's avian flu outbreak is also having a big impact.