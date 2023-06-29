MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cut fiber lines in Evansville, Indiana, have caused a widespread Verizon outage affecting customers in the Local 6 area.
The Courier & Press in Evansville reports that a Verizon spokesperson confirmed that cut fiber lines were the cause of the outage. Verizon engineers are working with a third-party fiber provider to repair the damage and restore service, the spokesperson told the newspaper.
Both the Paducah Police Department and the McCracken County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook Thursday evening to ask folks to stop calling 911 to check on the status of the Verizon network.
"The 911 line is for emergencies only," the police department said. "If you have access to Wi-Fi, you can sign into your Verizon account to check the status of the network."
The sheriff's office shared the same advice, and asked "Please leave the emergency lines open for real emergencies. Your cell phone connection is not an emergency!"
The sheriff's office also shared a statement from Verizon that reads:
"Fiber cuts in the Evansville area are causing a disruption in service for customers in and around the area. Our engineers are working with our third-party fiber provider to get those cuts fixed and service restored. We do not have an estimated time for service restoration at this time. Until then, customers impacted should enable Wi-Fi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls until service is restored."
The sheriff's office says 911 calls will still go through even while Verizon service is disrupted, as long as any signal from any other carrier is available.