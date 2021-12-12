GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Funeral arrangements are being made for four members of one Amish family after they perish in the deadly storms that swept through the area Friday night.
Bishop Joe Stuttzman tells us Joe Gingrich, his wife and two of their children died when the storm tore through Friday. The couple, both 31, died along with two of their children, a four year old little boy and a seven year old little girl.
Three of the family’s other children survived. Funeral services are Tuesday.
Bishop Stuttzman says they have no insurances. Donations can be sent to: 10035 state route 339 South, Mayfield, KY 42066.
The community is in Graves County near Baltimore.