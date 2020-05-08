NBC News -- You will be required to wear a face mask onboard all Amtrak trains.
Amtrak will require passengers to wear face coverings beginning next week. The national railroad service announced Thursday that the new rules will go into effect on Monday.
The new policy states that passengers must wear them in the stations, on the trains and on the thruway buses.
The coverings can be removed under certain circumstances, like when eating in the designated areas, in private rooms sitting alone, or when travel companions are sitting together.
Small children are not required to wear masks.
Amtrak has also helped with social distancing limiting bookings to 50 percent of capacity, and restricting some seating in rail cars.
The new policy goes into effect on May 11.