CHICAGO, IL– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that three routes will resume full service beginning July 19.
One of those routes includes the Illini/Saluki Line that provides transportation from Carbondale to Chicago.
The other lines that will continue full service include Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, and the Lincoln Service between Chicago and St. Louis.
The COVID-19 pandemic had cut these services in half. When full service resumes there will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis, and three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale.
For tickets and train schedules, click here.