Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 430 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER MASSAC PULASKI IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CARLISLE CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID SCOTT STODDARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, EVANSVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, AND WICKLIFFE.