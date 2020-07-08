PADUCAH — Fresh off a win in Kentucky's primary Senate Democratic candidate Amy McGrath is talking about her path forward in the fight to unseat six-term Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
In an interview Wednesday, the former Marine fighter pilot discussed her defeat of fellow Democrat Charles Booker in the June primary, and her efforts to attract his supporters.
"My message to anyone that voted for any of my opponents in the primary is that: this amazing primary that we had with a lot of passion and energy that people and voters brought to this. I hear you. People are angry right now, and they want change. and I want change, too. And, you know, we share the belief that health care must be affordable and accessible to all Americans and we share beliefs that we want good wages and good quality jobs," McGrath said. "We share a deep belief that Mitch McConnell has got to go."
McGrath said her platform is one that will move Kentucky forward in a new and better direction.
"To work on things like better and more affordable health care, to work on things like better quality jobs for all of Kentucky, for an economy that works for everyone, for infrastructure that we badly need. And I'm not just talking in 20th century infrastructure. I'm talking broadband, cellphone coverage and 21st-century infrastructure to move us forward," McGrath added.
Part of the interview also included her addressing a potential voter who might be hesitant to vote for her in exchange for the Senate majority leader.
"When you have a senator in Washington who cares about you and cares about Kentucky, we have lower prescription drugs prices, we have infrastructure, we have better health care, we have investments in benefits in helping unions and workers, and making sure that pensions are secured. These are all the things that we can have if we can get Senator McConnell out of office," McGrath said.