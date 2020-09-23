PADUCAH — U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath visited Paducah Wednesday afternoon, but would not comment on the indictment of a former Louisville detective in the death investigation of Breonna Taylor.
McGrath visited the downtown gazebo for the announcement that her campaign is opening a staff office on Broadway Street. McGrath also took the time to meet her supporters and talk about the man she's running against in November, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McGrath arrived at the Paducah event shortly after a grand jury announced that former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison has been indicted with three counts of felony wanton endangerment. Hankison was one of three officers who executed a search warrant at Taylor's home on March 13, which led to her death. The search warrant was related to a narcotics investigation, although no drugs were found in Taylor's home.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Hankison's wanton endangerment charges are not because of Taylor's death. Rather, the charges stem from Hankison firing his weapon outside a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window, hitting an apartment next door that had three people inside. Cameron said there is no conclusive evidence that bullets from Hanksion's weapon hit Taylor.
Two other officers who executed the search warrant fired a combined 22 shots, six of which hit Taylor. Cameron said those two officers are not indicted because they were justified in their use of force, since it was Taylor's boyfriend who fired the first shot, hitting one of the officers in the leg. Cameron said the officers had knocked and announced their presence prior to breaking Taylor's door.
Before the grand jury announced its decision in the Taylor death investigation, McGrath's campaign released the following statement:
"An announcement from the attorney general about the Breonna Taylor case is coming soon.
"Breonna Taylor's death is a heart-wrenching tragedy that has caused so much suffering for her family and our state. The grief from this loss spread across the country and spurred countless Americans to stand up and work for change.
"I understand this call for change and share the urgency to address the systemic racial injustices that exist. And we must do so while maintaining peaceful streets. It doesn't serve anyone when we tear down the very communities that we love or harm each other.
"From the settlement last week between Breonna's family and the city of Louisville, we have seen some steps in the right direction. Commanding officers will now need to review and give written approval of all search warrants and there will be a mandatory presence of EMS/paramedics for all search warrants. These changes combined with the Metro Council's ban of no knock search warrants means our citizens and police officers will be safer moving forward.
"We can't stop here, though.
"Now is a time for our community and this nation to heal and to work for social justice in honor of Breonna and of all Kentucky's children. As a Marine and as a mother, there is nothing more important to me than working to ensure a fairer, safer, more equitable future."
McGrath's statement was released about an hour prior to the grand jury announcing its decision in the Taylor case. As of Wednesday evening, McGrath's campaign has not released a statement that reacts to the grand jury's decision.
After McGrath concluded her speech at her Paducah event, Local 6 tried to ask McGrath her thoughts on the grand jury's decision in the Taylor death investigation. But two people with her campaign, including her speech writer, said McGrath did not have time to comment, not even to answer a single question.
McGrath's speech writer said the U.S. Senate candidate did not have time to talk with Local 6 because they had to go to Pikeville.
"We got to fly two hours across the state to get there," he said.
Another person on McGrath's campaign also said McGrath had no time to comment because of travel.
"Not even for one question?" asked Local 6.
"We unfortunately do have to get going," she said. "This whole having to fly makes it so that we have assigned time at the airport we got to get for."
Local 6 also tried several times to get McGrath's attention and ask her directly, but she did not respond.
McConnell, however, did release a statement following the grand jury's announcement in the Taylor case. It reads as follows:
"Breonna Taylor's life was tragically cut short. Our city and the country continue to grieve her loss. Elaine and I pray for healing for Breonna's mother and her family.
"Throughout this process, I have called for a fair and thorough investigation into Breonna's killing. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron led a complete inquiry to find the truth and pursue justice. I have total confidence he followed the facts and the legal process in his decision."
Local 6 also wanted to ask McGrath her thoughts on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and what she thinks of McConnell's statement that President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy will receive a vote on the Senate floor.