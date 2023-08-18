METROPOLIS, IL — On May 2, 2023 Samuel Scott Stalions died during a fight at the Acee’s Truck Stop in Metropolis, Illinois. As of August 18, the Massac County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Jonathon J Riley for Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to the death of Samuel Scott Stalions.
According to a press release from the Massac County Courthouse, The indictment alleges that Riley recklessly performed an act to cause death or harm by placing his knee on Stalions’ neck to hold him down, and in turn, cause the death of Samuel Scott Stallions.
The Metropolis Police Department conducted an investigation about the incident and the grand jury received testimonies from multiple witnesses over multiple days prior to returning the indictment.
As a reminder, the charges are just allegations and Riley is being presumed as innocent until proven guilty.