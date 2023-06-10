WASHINGTON, OR — An injured 80-year-old hiker fell 60 feet off a Hells Canyon trail in Oregon and was saved by Boy Scout troops until emergency responders arrived to help.
Eric has been an avid hiker for 20 years, hiking most of the pacific crest trail in Washington, Oregon and California. He's also on the board of directors of Oregon parks forever. However, last month on a routine hike, Valentine ended up 60 feet below a trail he'd been walking along just ten seconds earlier.
Eric said, "All I recall is seeing light and dirt and light and dirt."
Eric added saying, "I knew there was something wrong with my foot and my neck."
Eric ended up with several injuries including, a broken ankle, knee, a fractured c-1 and c-2 vertebra which are the closest to the skull.
Eric Valentine’s son, Mike Valentine is an emergency room nurse at legacy salmon creek. When asked about what the extent of his father’s injuries meant he said, "Mean it’s bad." Michael says after Eric's fall he began crawling up the side of the mountain to find help.
Eric recounts himself saying, "I heard a voice calling are you alright? And I shouted, no. Help." Fortunately, a driver spotted valentine and soon waived down a Boy Scout troop canoeing in the river below.
Troop 77 Assistant Scoutmaster, Brian Cavanagh said, "If no one saw him it might have been a pretty miserable night out on the trail."
Cavanagh and Troop 77 scouts from Eagle, Idaho began administering first aid on Eric. In response, Eric said "I feel they are the gold standard of scouting, as far as being prepared."
For three hours Cavanagh says scouts tended to Valentine's lacerations and stabilized his broken right knee while radioing for help. Eventually he was life-flighted to Boise for medical treatment.
That's when Eric Valentine's wife Meg received a text, telling her not to panic but her husband was being flown to the hospital. Meg said, "Not knowing what i would find, even though they said he was stable and conscious and all that, you still wonder what can happen in those hours."
But without being spotted by drivers and help from scouts Eric knows his fate could have been much worse. "What I do recall coming to my mind is just wondering how it would end." He responded.
Valentine is recovering from his injuries. He said he has little pain, considering the circumstances, and is hoping to make a full recovery by late August.