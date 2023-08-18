MADISONVILLE, KY — An inmate escaped form the Hopkins County Detention Center on Thursday night.
According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, they received a call about the escaped inmate around 6 p.m. Their investigation alleges that Charles A Woodward escaped custody from a work release program at Madisonville Tire and Retreading.
Woodward was last seen around 3 p.m. on August 17 wearing a gray Madisonville Tire uniform with gray pants and a white undershirt.
He is 41 years old, 6’1” tall, and 145 pounds. He also has brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos on both arms.
Woodward was serving a sentence for 2 counts of Burglary and 3 counts of theft by unlawful taking.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Charles A Woodward should call their local law enforcement or contact KSP post 2 at 270-676-3313.