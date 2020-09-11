During the darkest of times in our nation's history, we've seen people step up and come together, showing what resiliency looks like. Resiliency is about giving communities support, through natural disasters, school shootings, and racial inequality. Tragedies can bond us together, and the bond that one local teacher felt with her students 19 years ago today, is one that is still unbreakable.
“There are so many memories or experiences that people would will vividly recall either as a time that has slow down or really sped up. I remember standing on that chair and turning on the T.V. and being froze. I mean, I was just frozen.” That’s how Morgan Elementary school teacher, Carol Withrow remembers the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
“I could just see the emotion flowing back-and-forth, so we did watch as the second tower was struck, we saw that the pentagon was struck, we saw as the second tower fell. I don't know in truth if we watched much beyond that.” Withrow said. “Sometimes we feel as educators it's a connection lost but we have to take the time to piece it all together and relationships is where it starts.”
Michael Robinson – a student in her classroom from 2001 remembers that day vividly. They saw each other for first time in 19 years – with 9/11 still fresh on their mind. “I could tell that she actually cared about the students in the class,” Robinson said. “She actually put in the time for us. It was so long ago, but these are things I remember. I don't think I can ever forget that day.”
Withrow and Robinson are still linked to this day – now, his daughter is starting virtual learning as a first grader in her class.
“I feel like that was an event not only for me but for our country it was certainly a turning point, we were linked together as a learning group.” Withrow said. Today — her legacy as a teacher lives on.