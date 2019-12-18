PRINCETON, KY — What's the best gift you've ever gotten for Christmas? One local third-grader got "the best gift ever," but it was something not quite on her Christmas list.
One year can be a long time without seeing family.
"It's been a long time since I've gotten to see her," said David Parker, an Army National Guardsmen stationed in South Carolina. One year felt like an eternity for David without his little girl, Gracey Parker.
"I wanted to surprise her," said David.
The surprise had to be memorable, not only for Gracey but for all of Caldwell County Elementary. They held an assembly for all students, some of whom were randomly selected for Christmas surprises.
Then, Gracey was selected, and her surprise was a bit bigger than she expected, but everything she could've wanted.
"I was excited about it. I couldn't think of anything better. We were together at Christmas, and it was the last time we've been together until now," said David.
This year, David is home right in time for Christmas.
"Now you got something to talk about, right? Something for show and tell," said David.
Something for show and tell, along with her Army bear. "I always get her a bear or something like that whenever I travel," David said.
She's holding those bears tight this Christmas, along with her dad.
"All I could think about was seeing her again," David said.
David has been in the military since he was 18 years old.