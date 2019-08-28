Now an update of sorts and an apology.
In our 6pm news last night, we aired a story reporting on the arrest of a man following a traffic accident on Highway 60 in McCracken County.
We believe the story failed to meet our own editorial standards. It may have left an impression with you that a McCracken County Deputy Sheriff used excessive force in making the arrest. This was Detarious Friar’s complaint to us.
Mr. Friar claims he wrecked his car during an epileptic seizure. But, his license had previously been suspended. He has been charged multiple times with driving without a license.
Following the accident, an off duty Deputy attempted to stop Mr. Friar from walking in to traffic. The deputy says Mr. Friar bit him deeply on his forearm. There is photographic evidence of this. The deputy received help from other first responders to restrain Mr. Friar. Mr. Friar says he doesn’t remember this, still suffering the effects of the seizure.
The deputy could have chosen much more serious options to stop the attack. He did not escalate the situation.
Our news managers should have required more vetting of this story. Had they done so, it would not have aired. We offer an apology to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Tom Starks and to you.