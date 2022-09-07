OKLAHOMA — Julie Chin, an anchor for 2NEWS in Oklahoma, started her Saturday feeling just fine, KJRH reports.
When her vision went blurry in one eye, she attributed it to a contact needing to be adjusted. When her arm and hand started going numb, she tried to text her husband to ask for help, but she just couldn't seem to type what she meant. She knew what the words on the teleprompter in front of her said, but when she tried to say them out loud, she couldn't seem to put them in the right order.
Luckily, her coworkers recognized something wasn't right, and they called emergency personnel.
In the hospital, Chin learned she may have suffered the beginnings of a stroke. She said in a Facebook post her tests came back great and doctors aren't sure right now why this might have happened.
In the face of all of the uncertainty, Chin wants to use this opportunity to educate people about the warning signs of a stroke. Chin explained the importance of identifying stroke signs and the meaning of the acronym BE FAST in her post:
"I’ve learned that it’s not always obvious when someone has a stroke, and action is critical. This acronym helps identify the symptoms to look for: BE FAST and then if needed, be fast and call 911," Chin said.