MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Andrea Moore was sworn in as judge for the 42nd Circuit Court on Thursday. Moore was sworn in by Chief District Judge Jack Telle in Marshall County.
Voters in Marshall and Calloway counties elected Moore as the next 42nd Circuit Court judge in November, choosing her over incumbent Jamie Jameson.
The Nov. 8 election came just days after the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission declared Jameson unfit for office and disqualified him from the election. The JCC found Jameson guilty of misconduct, saying he violated state statutes and the Code of Judicial Conduct. Jameson said he plans to appeal that ruling to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
After the race was called in her favor, Moore told Local 6 changes are in store for the 42nd Circuit.
“It's a new era. Everybody coming into the courthouse will be treated with respect and courtesy. Nobody will ever have to worry about being retaliated against or not being able to speak their mind,” Moore said.
Last week, Jameson announced that he has filed a lawsuit against Moore, claiming she conspired with others in a "plot" to misuse the Judicial Conduct Commission to damage his credibility.
Talking with Local 6 about the lawsuit last week, Moore said everything in the lawsuit is untrue.
"I think it's very unfortunate that he can't get past the fact that, you know, he did lose the election," Moore said. "I'm focused on serving Marshall and Calloway counties, and that's where my focus will remain."
Moore will take the bench on Jan. 3.