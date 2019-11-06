LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) -- Democrat Andy Beshear says he's confident in the outcome of the Kentucky governor's election as he pivots toward preparing to govern the state.
Beshear told reporters Wednesday that he has not heard from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who has not conceded.
Beshear, the state's attorney general, said the hard-fought campaign ended Tuesday night and that it's time to move forward with a smooth transition.
He appointed his top deputy in the attorney general's office, J. Michael Brown, to lead his transition team. He said the budget he submits to lawmakers early next year will focus on education, health care and infrastructure.