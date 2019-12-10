FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - Democrat Andy Beshear was sworn in as Kentucky's governor during a private ceremony early Tuesday, just after midnight in the Governor's Mansion.
Beshear follows in the footsteps of his father, Steve Beshear, whose two terms as governor preceded the one four-year term of Republican Matt Bevin. Beshear defeated Bevin in last month's election. The middle-of-the-night swearing is customary in Kentucky, to ensure continuity at the head of state government.
The inaugural festivities continue today in Frankfort. This morning, there will be an inaugural breakfast, a worship service and a parade where Kentucky teachers will be serving as the grand marshals.
Here's a list of today's event's:
— The inaugural parade and public swearing-in ceremony starting at 9 a.m. Central Time.
— The Grand March from the Capitol Rotunda starting at 7 p.m. Central Time.
— A one-hour program of highlights from the day's events, starting at 10 p.m. Central Time.