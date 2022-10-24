PADUCAH — With financial distress impacting families across the nation, the Salvation Army understands not everyone can afford to purchase Christmas present. Their Angel Tree program helps match donors with families in need, ensuring hundreds of thousands of children in the United States experience the joy of Christmas morning.
Local families in need of assistance will be able to register for the Angel Tree program at Kentucky Oaks Mall this week. The registration event space is set up across from Encore and four doors down from JC Penney, the Salvation Army explained in a release.
2022 Angel Tree registration at KY Oaks Mall
|Date
|Time
|Mon. October 24
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Tues. October 25
|9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Wed. Oct. 26
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Thurs. Oct. 27
|9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Friday Oct. 28
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Documentation is needed to determine your household's eligibility for the Angel Tree program. According to the Salvation Army, guests should bring the following with them:
- Photo I.D. for the Head of Household
- Proof of EBT benefits (if applicable- for those who receive EBT, bring an official letter)
- Birth certificate or shot records for children 12 years and younger
- Current utility or lease that shows your address
- Proof of income, such as a utility bill, SSI letter, or utility stub
- Gift suggestions and clothing sizes for all kids 12 and under
Angel Tree sponsors are responsible for purchasing gifts and they are able to use their own discretion when doing so. The Salvation Army provides them with suggestions, but donors make the final choice. Families are asked to keep suggested gifts at $60 or less.
If you would like to be a donor, more information about Angel Tree sites will be available in the future. To donate to a local child in need now, you can order something from the Salvation Army registry, here.
If you would like to volunteer to spread cheer this holiday season, consider signing up to be a Salvation Army Bell Ringer. For more information, click here.