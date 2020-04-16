MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Animal shelters across the country are seeing fewer animals in their kennels.
That's because many of you are adopting them out now that you have the time, spending most of your days at home.
Experts say there are things that you need to know when adopting an animal during a pandemic.
A mom and her twins were excited to meet a brindle beauty named Bob.
The family made an appointment to meet the dog. They have not decided to adopt, but when they do, they will have to do it online.
That's the only way the McCracken County Humane Society is able to carry out the adoption process during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Terry Vannerson said, despite the circumstances, more people are adopting animals.
"I also think that because there are lots of families home that they have the opportunity to be able to work with the animal while they're home," said Vannerson. "Dogs and cats are great companions when there's lots of stress, a lot of activity going on. The animals seem to get a lot of attention to the people."
From the beginning of February to the end of March, the McCracken County Humane Society has adopted out more than 140 animals.
They only have 17 animals left for adoption.
"I didn't think I was an emotional person, but I can tell you that I'm one now, because the people that are adopting now are opening their hearts to a new family member," Vannerson said.
Natalie Hayden is a mom from Fancy Farm, Kentucky.
She brought her daughter to the humane society, surprising 9-year-old Eelynn with a new puppy.
"I was, like, overjoyed, I was really happy," Eelynn said.
Eelynn wanted a dog so badly that she wrote her parents a speech before the surprise.
"Dear mom and dad, I know I'm pretty young to have a dog, but I promise I will take care of her," read Eelynn.
A week later she has a new best friend and new responsibilities.
Adopting an animal isn't something you do in the spur of the moment. There are a lot of things to think about, so you need to plan for the future.
"It's important that new dog owners and new pet owners understand that it's not just a, however-long-the-quarantine lasts commitment," said Natalie. "You're adding this, and there are responsibilities that come with that."
The family now has two dogs, Mooney and their new puppy Rosy. They are training Rosy to adjust to when things get back to normal.
They are growing their family one pair of floppy ears at a time.
Vannerson said the humane society would love to take in more animals, but national organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have put out strict rules, forcing shelters to focus on "essential intakes."
That means the can only take in injured or abused animals and animals from people experiencing financial difficulties or health problems.
They cannot accept strays from the street or animals that people don't want anymore.
The humane society desperately needs donations to take care of its remaining animals.
They need cleaning supplies like paper towels, sanitizers, and disinfectants like Odoban.
If you are interested in adopting an animal from the humane society, or if you would like to donate items, visit the humane society's website.