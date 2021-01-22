BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The White House is welcoming back man's best friend after a four-year absence. President Joe Biden's two German shepherds, Champ and Major, will join him at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Major's presence is bringing hope to local animal shelters, because he's a rescue.
Biden adopted the 2-year-old dog from the Delaware Humane Association. Major's presence is shedding light on the benefits of adopting, but animal shelters want you to do thorough research before taking that big step.
Diane Daughtery is the president of the Board of Directors for St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Illinois. She is happy there will be four-legged friends in the White House.
"We're so excited about Champ and Major, and Major being the first rescue dog in the White House is really exciting," said Daughtery.
She held Fruit Loop, a Chihuahua available for adoption, as she spoke with Local 6. Daughtery hopes more people will rescue for the right reasons.
"I know there are good dog breeders out there, but then there are a lot of puppy mills out there. nd I'm hoping that we can maybe draw awareness that we got to shut down the puppy mills," said Daughtery. "I mean, over 25% of all dogs surrendered to shelters are purebreds, so if you have to have a purebred, check your shelter first."
The Ballard County Animal Shelter behind April's Grooming is full. They have animals available for adoption, including a dog who was found in a ditch in Wickliffe, Kentucky.
"A shelter dog, they usually make the best pet. They really do. They're grateful," awner April Ford said.
Ford is also excited for Champ and Major, but reminds people not to follow a fad by only adopting German shepherds.
" I always tell people to do your research. Just because a dog is beautiful doesn't mean you, personally, should go out and get that dog," said Ford.
The No Kill Advocacy Center says about 1 million animals are killed in shelters every year. Advocates ask that you adopt or foster animals, and get your pets spayed or neutered.
If you would like to adopt animals from St. Francis CARE or Ballard County Animal Shelter at April's Grooming, visit stfrancis-care.org or the April's Grooming Facebook page.