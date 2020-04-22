MURPHYSBORO, IL — More people are adopting animals during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are one of those people, now is the time to start thinking about life after the pandemic with your new pet.
St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Illinois, is seeing a record number of pet adoptions. The nonprofit had 94 adoptions in the past five weeks. Diane Daugherty, the board president of St. Francis CARE, calls it a silver lining.
"With this uncertainty in the world and to have 94 adoptions, we are just so ecstatic about that. Little guys like this have probably saved a lot of people and their sanity," Daugherty said.
"If you are adopting at this time, you do need to spend a little bit of time away from your dog, so when you do have to go back to work, there's not separation anxiety," said Daugherty.
Right now is the perfect time to train your new pet, so he or she can be a perfect little angel while you're away.
"A schedule is very important. For example, breakfast at a certain time, then take them out; lunch at a certain schedule, then take them out," said Daugherty.
That's exactly what Weston Barker plans to do. He picked up his new puppy Bravo on Wednesday. He said he's currently unemployed, so he's going to be spending his time wisely.
"Throughout training, I'll make sure he doesn't have too much anxiety, so when I do go to work and when I come back he'll still be able to pick up on those cues when I am at home," said Barker.
St. Francis CARE only has 36 available cats and dogs as of Wednesday. That's the lowest number the shelter has ever had. For more information about St. Francis Care, visit stfrancis-care.org.