MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Several animal shelters in the Local 6 area are reaching maximum capacity, leaving them with no choice but to turn some animals away.
Crittenden County Animal Control Officer Timmy Todd says he has seen 32 animals being brought in just this month. He says 60-70% of those are owner surrenders.
Todd says he had to turn down three adult dogs and one litter on Tuesday, and another litter Wednesday morning.
His shelter isn't the only one facing this issue.
Leann Ferguson with the Humane Society of Marshall County says her shelter has been forced to turn away animals, too.
She says inflation, spay and neuter costs, and for some, a lack of time are all reasons for the increase in animal surrenders. Ferguson says those who come in to surrender their pet often get pretty emotional.
"They're like, 'I have to get rid of my animal.' Either, 'I can't afford it,' or 'I'm moving and my new landlord will not allow animals,' or 'I can't afford the higher rate for having an animal,' and it just breaks their heart, but if we don't have space for them, we don't have space for them...There's no choice."
Ferguson says she has seen pet owners try to surrender animals and be told no, only to find that the animal has been abandoned the next day to be picked up by animal control. She says that is not a safe method of surrender for animals. Dropping off dogs in places like Land Between the Lakes may place pets in danger, including from wild animals and the risk of starvation.
"These dogs are not wolves, and they're not coyotes. They do not know how to hunt down and live off the land," Ferguson says. "I think it was the last year or two, Eddie. We named him Eddie cause he was found in Eddie Bay. Someone dumped a dog in Eddie Bay thinking that he would just be fine. He almost starved to death."
If you or someone you know is trying to re-home an animal, Ferguson recommends checking with local shelters to find out about the resources available. She says you can also look for Facebook groups that re-home animals.