MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — More than 100 abused and neglected animals were removed this week from a home in McCracken County. Now, almost all of them are with a rescue facility.
The man charged with animal cruelty is behind bars, and the animals at the center of the case are getting help.
There were 36 dogs at the Hendron Fire Department gym Friday, waiting for a rescue to pick them.
Guardians of Rescue coordinated the pick up.
Group members said every dog has respiratory issues, many with skin and paw injuries.
All of the farm animals involved are already in rescues. Some of the female goats gave birth Friday morning and the turtles were released into a pond.
There were two kittens found inside of the Broyles Avenue home. They are 4-6 weeks old, rescued by Creatures Great of Small of Paducah and the McGangsters.
One older female dog has a neurological issue linked to her spinal cord, so she will head to a specialist in Louisville, KY.
She and more than 100 animals lived in deplorable conditions for some time.
Field Operations Director James Houchins grew fond of her.
"She makes me want to cry because she's heartbreaking, you know," said Houchins. "Anyone that can leave her in this type of condition and not get the proper surgery and help that she needs, I don't have the words."
Members of the community provided a lot of support. Neighbors dropped off jugs of water, bleach, crates and more. Volunteers from the community stepped in to help walk the dogs and clean.
Debbie Gibbs got emotional thinking about everything the animals have seen.
"It's heartbreaking, I was there Wednesday night when they were taking them out," said Gibbs. “Seen what situation they was in, and just knowing that they was in those crates. I can't talk about it. I'm sorry."
The Hendron Fire Department offered its gym as a temporary hub.
Firefighter Daniel Dickerson said they were happy to help. "It's our duty to help just not only humans, but animals as well," said Dickerson.
He walked Kona, a dog believed to be pregnant. Dickerson said Kona was scared during the removal process, growling and barking at handlers. But they’ve seen a major change in her in just two days.
They have seven dogs going to Project Hope Humane Society in Metropolis, Illinois.
The Kentucky Humane Society picked up several dogs Thursday evening.
All dogs with severe medical conditions were sent to a veterinarian's office in Clarksville, Tennessee.
The rest of the dogs were out of the fire department and with rescue groups by Friday evening.
"Everyone's getting micro-chipped scanned. We're logging those numbers, so if anyone is missing a dog and thinks that it is in this group and your dog was micro-chipped, if we do find that dog, you will receive a phone call," said Houchins. "Other than that, that's kind of about all we can do at this point, but we are checking every dog.”
The Hendron Fire Department will be completely free of dogs Saturday.
The rescue group still needs financial support for the animals. If you would like to help, click here.
Guardians of Rescue shared this video showing some of the dogs in crates on the property before they were rescued: