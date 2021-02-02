UNION COUNTY, IL — An Anna, Illinois, man is behind bars awaiting his first court appearance after prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted a minor.
The Union County State's Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Rusty A. Shipley was arrested in January after police say he sexually assaulted someone who is under the age of 17 during 2020 and in 2021.
Shipley is charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, both of which are class 2 felonies. He is also charged with one count of unlawful restraint, which is a class 4 felony.
The state's attorney's office says Shipley is being held in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro, Illinois, on a $250,000 bond. He is set to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Union County Courthouse.