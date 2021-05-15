ANNA, IL—The rain stayed away to allow the Anna Pickleball group to host its second annual southern Illinois open on Saturday. Around 80 players are competing in the 2 day tournament. It consists of doubles and mixed doubles at the Anna City Park.
Before the weekend is over more than 51 teams from Jackson, Tennessee, Chicago, Illinois, Lake of the Ozarks and Missouri will have faced off.
Tournament director Craig Partridge says the competition is tough, fun and beneficial to the area.
Mixed doubles begin tomorrow at 8 a.m.