ANNA, IL — The Anna Police Pension Fund and Board of Trustees of Anna Police Pension Fund have reportedly accumulated a fine of over $5,000, with a penalty of $100 being added each day they do not submit an annual financial statement to the state.
According to an order from the State of Illinois Department of Insurance, the fund has failed to file an annual statement for the fiscal year ending on April 30, 2022, causing them to be in noncompliance with state pension statutes.
The order states that two notifications of failure to file were sent to the address on file with their department in November.
Since the the statement was not filed after notice, the department says, they have imposed a daily fine of $100 on the fund, which they say has been accruing since Oct. 31.
As of Dec. 21, the fine reached $5,100.