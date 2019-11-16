PADUCAH — Bikers gathered Saturday to collect toys and donations for kids in need at the 36th annual Bikers Toy Run in Paducah.

2019 Bikers Toy Run1

Each biker donated either a new toy or $10 to be able to participate in the motorcycle parade. Event founder Donald Allbritten said it's amazing to see so many people come together to help kids each year.

2019 Bikers Toy Run 2

"Christmas is a time where a kid ought to be happy, have a good time and enjoy themselves on Christmas, so we just wanted to keep that feeling going," Allbritten said. 

2019 Bikers Toy Run 3

All the toy and monetary donations go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to be distributed throughout nine west Kentucky counties. 

