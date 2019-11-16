PADUCAH — Bikers gathered Saturday to collect toys and donations for kids in need at the 36th annual Bikers Toy Run in Paducah.
Each biker donated either a new toy or $10 to be able to participate in the motorcycle parade. Event founder Donald Allbritten said it's amazing to see so many people come together to help kids each year.
"Christmas is a time where a kid ought to be happy, have a good time and enjoy themselves on Christmas, so we just wanted to keep that feeling going," Allbritten said.
All the toy and monetary donations go to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to be distributed throughout nine west Kentucky counties.