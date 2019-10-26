PADUCAH— The Down Syndrome Association of Western Kentucky held their 18th annual Buddy Walk on Saturday.
The event is held to celebrate people with down syndrome. It was held at Heartland Church and marks the first time the event was held indoors in years.
Lana Dycus says the talent show was the highlight of the event.
"They teach me more than anyone can teach them because of their innocence and love for others," Dycus said. "You cannot find that with most people."
All proceeds from the event went to the Down Syndrome Association of Western Kentucky.