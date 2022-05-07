MAYFIELD, KY- The mission to feed the hungry in the Local 6 area continued Saturday with the Mayfield-Graves County Empty Bowls project.
This is the 8th year for the event. It took place at Trace Creek Baptist Church.
The December tornado made things interesting this year but still couldn't stop the event.
Usually restaurants donate food to serve at the event that raises money for the local food pantry.
But this year since so many had to rebuild, the ladies of Trace Creek Baptist Church stepped up to cook crock pots full of food for the fund raiser.
The feast included everything from chili to soup to gumbo and more.
Organizers were thankful for everyone who contributed to the event.
"People come by our food pantry every day for assistance and especially since the tornado it's more important than ever that we have help for our food pantry," said Jackie Puckett who co-chaired the event. "It's a great thing."
Belinda Vaughn was one of 26 ladies who volunteered to cook for 650 hungry guests who bought tickets for the meal.
"This is something I can do that I'm able to do," said Vaughn. "I can't get out and build a house but I can't do this. It's heartwarming."
All the money goes to the Mayfield-Graves County Food Pantry. The total isn't in yet, but organizers believe the event brought in over $100,000.