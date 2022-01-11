The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP, with support from the Bryant Law Center, will host its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial and luncheon on Monday, Jan. 17.
The memorial will begin on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at 9:30 a.m. at the Robery Cherry Civic Center. The memorial will be followed by a march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. monument a few blocks away. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Paducah, 2890 Broadway St., followed by the program at 11:30.
According to the Paducah/McCracken County NAACP, this year's keynote speaker will be Aaron C. Rollins, Jr., PhD. Rollins is the Vice Chair of the Department of Urban and Public Affairs at the University of Louisville. The Master of Ceremonies will be George Wilson, a Paducah native. Wilson is a former NFL safety and founder of the George Wilson S.A.F.E.T.Y. Foundation.
Local musicians will also perform, and local agencies will be on hand to explain the services they provide in Paducah.
Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the organization’s website or by calling 833-622-7229 ext 719.
The theme of this year's luncheon is "A Change is Gonna Come."
“People are changing, hearts are changing, and minds are changing as we combat and conquer so many obstacles,” Paducah/McCracken County NAACP Branch President JW Cleary said. “We’ve seen how when we come together we become stronger. So how could one not change? Even when just one person changes, it gives me hope that “a change is gonna come” that will make a difference in this world.”