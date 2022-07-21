PADUCAH — Schools are gearing up for the first day of class and the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County wants to be sure every student has the tools needed to succeed this year.
The 13th annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ school-supply drive is just 2 days away. The event will be hosted at both Paducah Walmart locations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 23.
The United Way will have a school bus at each Walmart, ready to accept donations. Volunteers will be passing out shopping lists with supplies that are needed. You can also donate cash, if you don't want to shop.
United Way's Community Impact Manager Anne Bidwell joined us in the Local 6 studio this morning, to elaborate on what 'Stuff the Bus' is and how people can help.
She says they want people to give, but she wants them to be informed givers-that's where the lists come in. According to Bidwell, middle and high school students don’t often get as many donations, so she’s hoping people who want to help keep that in mind.
To read more about Stuff the Bus, how to donate money or supplies, and how to volunteer, click here.