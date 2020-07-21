McCracken County, KY — Collecting school supplies is not financially possible for some families. And the pandemic has made it even more difficult.
The United Way of Paducah-McCracken County normally has its in-person Stuff the Bus school supply drive to help with that.
The pandemic has changed this annual summer tradition, but this digital drive aims to continue to help students.
The Stuff the Bus school supply drive normally leaves school buses packed in one day. The digital drive became active last Friday, with a plan to close in the first week of August.
Anne Bidwell is the Community Impact Manager with United Way Paducah-McCracken County.
Bidwell said the virtual drive will help to avoid cleaning local stores out of their school supplies, while also adhering to COVID-19 precautions.
You now have the option of buying supplies through this Amazon Wishlist or by making donations online through the local United Way website.
"Online giving options allow schools a whole lot of flexibility," said Bidwell. "We know people love to buy pencils and crayons and that sort of thing, but giving online means that we will divide that monetary gift among the 18 locations."
It also gives family resource coordinators like LaToya Benberry the chance to use that money for what the school needs, including clothes for some kids.
Benberry works in the Kids Company Too Family Resource Center at McNabb Elementary school in Paducah.
"NTI took a real toll on the supplies that were already donated during NTI in March," said Benberry. "We made sure that every student got the supplies they need to work from home on this packets"
The coordinator said they supplied students with all sorts of supplies, like paper, pens, highlighters, notebooks and more.
"Whatever they needed, we had. And it was only because we had donors like Stuff the Bus, so this year's going to be no different. The need is much higher, so we really hope that we can get some supplies."
All 18 public and private schools in Paducah and McCracken County benefit from this drive.