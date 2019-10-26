PADUCAH— People walked in the rain Saturday to spread awareness.
The Alzheimer's Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Noble Park in Paducah.
There is an estimated 5.5 million people living with Alzheimer's in the U.S. The event helps spread awareness and fund Alzheimer's research.
Lisa Schaefer says people came out to show their support despite the weather.
"This is such an important event for so many people because Alzheimer's unfortunately affects so many families and their caregivers and this just shows
that there are people out there to support and that take it seriously and want to help in anyway that they can," Schaefer said.
At the end of the walk, participants planted a flower to represent their connection to the disease.