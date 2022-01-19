GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An anonymous donor from Florida is making it possible for Graves County deputies to get back on the road.
Several patrol vehicles were destroyed during the Dec. 10 tornado. The unnamed donor has donated in the area before and wanted to do more.
Tuesday, they donated four cars. Two of the cars donated to the sheriff’s office were given to the Graves County School System, which was in dire need of vehicles.
Christy Puckett, safety coordinator for Graves County, says the donation is a blessing.
“One of our cars was actually lost in the tornado. It was at the residence of one of our SROs, and it was completely damaged beyond use," she says. “To think about being able to replace one of those, of course, is pricey. So, that type of donation that we can give that's already fully equipped and ready to get on the road is a great deal for us.”
The cars are fully equipped with flashing lights, sirens and reinforced bumpers.
Their next step is adding the Graves County logo, and then they will be out on the roads.
“Both of those SROs are going to have the ability to utilize those cars as they go from school to school, on our school property, serving our school community," Puckett says.
The cars and donations mean so much to the school system.
Puckett says she became emotional after receiving another donation from a fourth-grade girl in Indiana who wanted to be a help. She orchestrated a pajama day in her class and sent to money raised to the school.
Puckett says gestures like those warm her heart.
“There's been such a variety of donations and outpouring of support from all over the country, worldwide in some situations, but it's really special,” says Puckett.
Now that they have new vehicles, Graves County Schools can focus their attention on new initiatives for displaced families within their school system.
As for the vehicles donated to the sheriff's office, Sheriff Jon Hayden says the department is truly humbled by the generosity.