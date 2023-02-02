MADISON, WI (WMTV) — A Wisconsin woman says she probably wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for her UPS driver.
The 76-year-old Union Center woman says she lost her balance and fell into a creek in her backyard. She was able to crawl out, but says she ended up stuck there, soaking wet in the ice and snow for 45 minutes. That’s when a UPS driver came along to deliver a package and heard her cries for help.
After UPS driver Patrick Shore delivered Mariann Rott's package, he heard her cries for help.
"I was so thankful he came when he did,” Rott said. “I would've been dead. I would've died right then and there."
Rott was taking trash to a burn barrel when she lost her balance and fell into the creek running through her backyard.
"I could see the look in her eyes, and man, she was in a desperate mode,” Shore said. “She really needed some help, and fortunately I was there to give that. Right time, right place."
Shore ran to the rescue.
"I tried to stand her up,” he said. “That didn't work, so I got down on one knee, put my arms under her, cradled her and said ‘OK baby, let's go,’ so up we went."
Shore got Rott inside, wrapped her blankets and waited for first responders to arrive.
He might not be used to carrying a human being, but he is in charge of safety instruction for his UPS delivery team in Lake Delton.
He says a UPS driver serves the community beyond package deliveries.
"I don't know anyone, you know, of all the years I’ve done this, at one time or another does not need help for something,” Shore said.
This time, it involved helping someone survive sub-zero temperatures.
"Another 10 minutes and I would've been a goner,” Rott said.
One week later, she’s doing much better. Her hands are healing, and she's gaining most of her strength back.
Shore stopped by on Saturday to check on her, and the two plan to stay in touch.
"She's not just a customer. Now, she's also a friend," Shore said.