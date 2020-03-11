HARDIN COUNTY, TN -- A second body has been recovered from the Tennessee River.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body around 8 a.m. near Shiloh National Military Park.
This is the second body found in the Tennessee River. Another body was found Tuesday afternoon.
The second body was found about one mile away from where the first body was found.
Both were found about nine miles from the Pickwick Dam.
The bodies were found in the same area where crews had been searching for three missing boaters.
The boaters, from Obion County, were last seen Saturday, February 22. They include two 15-year-old boys and a parent chaperone.
Their boat was found near Pickwick Dam.
Both bodies found have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Memphis for identification.