PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will close temporarily starting Tuesday, the city says. The closure will allow a contractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street.
The trail will be closed between Northview and Burnett streets from about 5 a.m. Tuesday until about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Additionally, the project will require North 6th Street to close to auto traffic between Northview and Burnett streets during that same time frame.
The city says Greenway Trail walkers can detour around this closure by taking Northview Street to North 8th Street and returning to the trail off Burnett Street.
In a news release about the closure, the city says the geotechnical borings are part of efforts to design and engineer a sewer system construction project at the location. The part of the sewer system in question carries sanitary water and some stormwater flow, the city says.
At some point in the future, a contractor will install a 64-inch outfall pipe through the floodwall, the city says.
It's the second phase of a $102 million project to create a diversion station, an 80-million-gallon-per-day pumping station, screening facilities and discharge piping.
The Greenway Trail has also been closed since Oct. 12 at Noble Park on the concrete section between the accessible ramp near the skate park and Cairo Road.
While the closure between Northview and Burnett streets is expected to be lifted in under 48 hours, the closure at Noble Park is expected to remain in place for two months.
