Investigators are working to determine whether a car that may have been stolen in Tennessee is connected with a wanted former corrections officer and escaped inmate from Alabama.
The vehicle was reported stolen after a Ford Edge connected to former corrections official Vicky White and murder suspect Casey White was found in Williamson County, Tennessee. Authorities have been searching for the pair for over a week, after Vicky White allegedly helped Casey White escape from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29.
Evansville, Indiana, NBC affiliate WFIE-TV reports that the U.S. Marshals Service is investigating in the Evansville area in connection to the nationwide search for the wanted duo from Alabama.
Newsweek reports that a vehicle found in Evansville may have been stolen from the area where the orange Ford SUV they were last known to be traveling in was found in Bethesda, Tennessee. The town is about a two-hour drive from the Lauderdale County Jail. Evansville is about a three hour drive from Bethesda.