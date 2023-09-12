SIKESTON, MO — Anthony Pearson was formally charged with murder in connection to a deadly assault that happened in Sikeston on Monday morning.
According to a news release from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to reports of a person injured during an assault in the 1500 block of Washington.
Officers reportedly found 66 year old Curtis McKinney in his home suffering from injuries he sustained during the assault. McKinney was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Sikeston's Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene and launched a homicide investigation. Officers found and arrested Anthony Pearson in connection to the incident.
Pearson has been formally charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, and first degree burglary. He is currently being held without bond.