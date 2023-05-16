CARBONDALE, IL — Anti-abortion advocacy group Coalition Life is accusing the city of Carbondale, Illinois, of violating its rights to freedom of speech and due process under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution.
The group is suing over the ordinance city leaders enacted in January, which makes it illegal for protesters to knowingly approach people without their consent within 100 feet of any health care facility to hand them leaflets or handbills, display signs or engage in "oral protest, education, or counseling with such other person in the public way."
PREVIOUS: Carbondale City Council votes unanimously in favor of amendment regarding protests outside health care facilities
The anti-abortion group takes issue with the ordinance because the group wants to engage in the activities the ordinance prohibits outside facilities that provide abortion care services. The group is being represented by the nonprofit Catholic law firm the Thomas More Society.
"Why should these folks in southern Illinois be turned into the abortion hub for a good third of the country?" Thomas More Society attorney Peter Breen said during a news conference announcing the lawsuit Tuesday. "It's not right. It doesn't make any sense, and we hope with this lawsuit maybe we'll teach the city council and the city of Carbondale about what the First Amendment requires, and maybe we'll help to make life a little bit easier for our pro-life folks here, our pro-life advocates, and really give women a true choice."
The city ordinance that passed in January notes that the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act "prohibits intentional property damage and the use of force or threat of force to injure, intimidate, or interfere with someone entering a healthcare facility." During a meeting about the change, city leaders stressed that the rule protects people at all health care facilities, not just those that provide abortion services, and that the 100-foot radius is in keeping with the Supreme Court's 2000 decision in Hill v. Colorado, in which the court found that a Colorado law imposing the same restriction did not violate the First Amendment.
"This still allows the protesters or demonstrators or educators to be within the public right of way, doesn't prohibit that. It just means, at 100 feet, you can't approach somebody to give them information without them positively saying 'Yes, you can approach me.' So, this doesn't stop anybody's ability to speak or to demonstrate or to provide educational material. It just says you can't approach somebody without their consent," City Attorney Jaime Snyder explained during that meeting.