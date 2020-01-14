NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have approved a proposal that would allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to continue getting taxpayer funding even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.
The bill was the first to pass on the opening day of the 2020 legislative session.
The GOP-controlled Senate approved the measure on Tuesday despite pleas from Democrats and Republicans about the negative consequences the bill could have on Tennessee's reputation.
The proposal now goes to Republican Gov. Bill Lee. He declined to comment Tuesday on whether he would sign the bill, saying he had not read it yet.