An anti-war protester holding a sign interrupted one of Russia’s major state television live broadcasts around 9:31 p.m. Moscow time on Monday.
The sign says "NO WAR. Stop the war. Do not believe propaganda. They tell you lies here."
"Russians against war," the last line of the sign says in English.
As she was holding the sign, the anti-war protester first shouted "stop the war"
Then she said "no to war."
CNN reports that the protester is an employee at the news channel, according to independent human rights protest-monitoring group OVD-Info.
Videos of the interruption were quickly posted on social media shortly after it aired, CNN reports. The American cable news outlet says it got the video from a live feed from Russia Channel One VK's profile. But within minutes, that live feed was removed.